COLUMBIA, Mo – The Hogs are headed to Mizzou after the Thanksgiving holiday to play their last regular season scheduled game against the Tigers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25 in Missouri’s Memorial Stadium. Fans at home can watch the game on CBS or live stream on CBS Sports.

The Razorbacks (6-5) are coming off a large win against Ole Miss where Arkansas players showed their talents, and linebacker transfer from Alabama Drew Sanders broke records and received national recognition.

Another linebacker making headlines is Bumper Pool. As of now, no reports have officially released his status on injuries or if he will dress out for the game, but Coach Pittman said in a press conference this week he is not holding a lot of hope that he’ll be able to play anymore.

Check back here for game day updates.

WOOO PIG SOOIE