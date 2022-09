FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – Saturday brings another game day on the Hill and this week familiar faces make their way back to Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host former Arkansas head coach Bobby Patrino’s Missouri State Bears Saturday, September 17 with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Lucky for Arkansas fans in Fayetteville the weather is sunny and clear.

Following along here for all your pre-game, game and post-game coverage.

WOOO PIG SOOIE