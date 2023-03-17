I hope your seatbelts were strapped because the Hogs took us on a roller coaster against The University of Illinois in round one of the NCAA tournament.

Many Razorback fans filed into Brewski’s Pub and Grub in Little Rock to watch the game.

In the beginning of the game fans were shaky as the Hogs were searching for their first point.

In the middle of speaking with Austin Harmon, the Hogs got their first bucket.

Fans hoped that was the start of a smooth ride as the Pigs took the early lead.

“This is fun. We’re back in the tournament,” said Barry Crites as fans cheer and clap.

After some bumps in the road, frustration arose. But Woo Pig Nation could breathe with a 10-point lead going into halftime.

Fans weren’t satisfied though. Kristina Blair remembers the Texas A&M game in this year’s SEC tournament when the Hogs were up 13 at halftime.

“There’re times where we say we got it in the bag and then we lose it,” said Blair.

Referring to the Razorbacks as “the heart attack Hogs,” Marshall Clinton says “This year, we hadn’t been able to close it out in the second half.”

As the second half was underway, the bar went crazy as Arkansas extended their lead to 18.

Barry Crites began to guarantee the Hogs would advance to round 2.

“I dont even think it’s going to be close. So, bring on Kansas.”

But not so fast. That lead was knocked back down to 5 points with 2 minutes left in the game.

Up and down Hog fans’ hearts raced. But the Pigs were able to hold onto the lead and win the game 73-63.

They will play the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round.