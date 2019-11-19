Here, There and Everywhere Including a Greg Sankey Comment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday.

He had some good things to say about Arkansas though he does want to see a good crowd at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29. Chances are, barring terrible weather, a decent crowd will be there. Arkansas could be entering with a 2-9 record and Missouri possibly owning a five-game losing streak. But despite that, the fans in Little Rock have been good through the years.

But it wasn’t that in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Jeremy Muck’s article today that caught my attention. Sankey wants any coach, head or assistant, an SEC school plans to hire notify the SEC so they can do background checks on the prospective hires. Muck had a quote from Sankey on that subject.

“We do require schools to inform us about who they are hiring for any sport,” Sankey said. “This allows us to look into any issues and inform the school.”

That sounds great and probably is a very good idea, but my only thought on it if that is the case how did certain coaches working in the SEC right now, not necessarily in football, pass that background check? I’m asking for a friend of course.

Coaching Hire

Each time someone is written about as a possible hire the supporters and non-supporters make their voice heard. The truth is anyone Hunter Yurachek hires is likely to be praised by some and not so much by others.

There’s grandslam hires out there, but the trouble is knowing which ones will turn into that and who won’t. Arkansas doesn’t have to hire an Urban Meyer or Bob Stoops to make a great choice. Those are the two coaches who probably fit into the grandslam description. Sorry, but I don’t see either at Arkansas next year.

Yurachek proved his ability to hire a good coach when he got Eric Musselman. I’m not basing that on the 3-0 start, but just on the general things Musselman has and is doing at Arkansas.

He hired a great staff, he is teaching fundamentals and providing more scouting reports on teams. I was told by someone who knew him when he was with the Los Angeles D-Fenders and Sacramento Kings he was excellent at teaching fundamentals.

The point here is Musselman wasn’t the big name everyone was hoping for at the beginning of the search, but he has a chance of turning out to be just fine. He gets what the Arkansas job is about and requires. That is what Yurachek hopes to find in the football search as well.”

Expectations For LSU Game

Arkansas is preparing for a game on Saturday night against top-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Hogs are massive underdogs and rightfully so. Basically what could go wrong for Arkansas this season has done just that and what could go right for LSU has happened as well.

What an Arkansas fan should hope to see is what Barry Lunney Jr. has talked about and that is to play its best game of the season on Saturday. Will that happen? Who knows, but it would be good to see that kind of effort from the Hogs.

If Arkansas plays its two best games of the season in the final couple of weeks it will get the first SEC win since 2017. They will beat Missouri, but only if the effort is there to play the best game of the season on Friday, Nov. 29, in Little Rock.

Missouri started the season 5-1. They are now 5-5 and host Tennessee on Saturday. Florida handed the Tigers their first home loss of the season this past Saturday. There’s a great chance Tennessee gives them another one this Saturday.

The Vols started just the opposite of Missouri. They struggled to beat anyone, but then it started to come together for them. They started the season 1-4, but the only loss since that time is to Alabama. They are also 5-5 and take a three-game winning streak into Columbia.

If Missouri enters War Memorial Stadium 5-6 one has to wonder if Barry Odom will be coaching for his job as well? Either way, it appears the Hogs could be ripe for an SEC victory that day if they play the best game of their season that day.