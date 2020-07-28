Here, There and Everywhere Concerning Razorbacks, James Jointer and More

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas should learn at some point this week what the 2020 football season could look like.

It has been stated by numerous representatives with the SEC they felt patience making a decision was important. They felt late July was better to determine the path to the season than the earlier decisions made by a couple of other conferences.

Well, late July is here. So a decision could be coming at any time. It will be an interesting decision considering issues professional baseball is having and the fact some states are still experiencing a large breakout of the coronavirus.

Probably any decision they make will be written in pencil knowing some changes may have to be made as they proceed.

The guess here is there will be football in the SEC this fall. Will it be the normal 12-game schedule? Highly doubtful. I think it could range anywhere from a 10-game all-SEC slate, eight SEC games plus one or two non-conference games, or delay start of season then play six SEC games which would be all the other teams in your division. Or it could be another option since they have stated all options are on the table.

Harder Practices

According to a source, the Arkansas practices that have been allowed so far have been much tougher than the ones last year. It has been hot and the coaching staff have been working them hard according to the source.

This isn’t a surprise. Pittman is an old-school coach who believes in hard work and probably not going to take any shortcuts trying to get this team ready to play. The source said there’s on comparison from last year to this year.

Fans, Media

Even if there is football then there’s still a lot of questions to be answered. Will fans be able to attend and if so, as expected, then how many?

One thing that never gets mentioned but what will be the media’s access to the games? The press box has no social distancing. So will fewer media members be allowed or will there be temporary press places created much like when a regional or super regional is held in baseball?

Will the band be allowed in the stadium and how many students will be admitted?

So even if college football is played there’s so many other things to be worked out.

James Jointer

Little Rock Parkview Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, saw his sophomore season cut short because of a knee injury.

He is back and primed for an outstanding junior season. He is anxious to show the college recruiters and others his knee is well.

Tell me how I lost it when I ain’t even found it yet ? 🏁🤞🏾🎥: @straight_elite pic.twitter.com/OrMqlI3ld4 — James Jointer ➊ (@James1Jointer) July 27, 2020

Jointer holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Bowling Green, Arkansas State, UAB, Virginia Tech, UTSA, North Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Colorado State.