FAYETTEVILLE — It’s spring break at the University of Arkansas, but don’t think for one minute that means sports in on pause.

Spring football is, but basketball is still rolling while baseball has won 11 in a row and looks like the team we thought they would be. More importantly they are 3-0 in SEC action. Eric Musselman has his team in the Sweet 16 and facing top-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday at 6:09 p.m. CT.

Here’s a look at various sports at Arkansas right now.

Arkansas Baseball Hits Road

Fresh off sweeping Kentucky at Baum-Walker Stadium this past weekend to open SEC play the Hogs will now head to Missouri. The 16-3 Razorbacks face a Missouri team that is 12-5 on the season, but was swept by Vanderbilt to open SEC action. The Tigers entered that series 12-2, but Vandy is once again a powerhouse in SEC baseball. Beford SEC action, they fell to Nicholls 9-8 and Gonzaga 10-5. Vandy beat them 15-2 and 6-0 before Missouri only losing 7-4 on Sunday. Arkansas and Missouri didn’t meet last season. The last time these two met in baseball was March 15-17, 2019, when the Hogs swept them 2-0, 4-3 and 3-2 in Baum-Walker Stadium. Following the Missouri series, the Hogs will return home for six games. They host Little Rock on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, then Mississippi State for three games and UCA for one the following Tuesday, April 5. Two transfers and a true freshman are leading the Hogs in hitting. Catcher Michael Turner is leading the team at .369 with a team-best four home runs as well. Chris Lanzilli is hitting .364 with a pair of home runs. Freshman Peyton Stovall, who started the season off very slowly at the plate, has picked up his offense considerably, as expected, and is hitting .313 and also has a couple of home runs.

Muss Bus to San Francisco

Arkansas has defeated Vermont and New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament. They now must face No. 1 Gonzaga, the overall favorite to win the national title. Gonzaga is loaded and Arkansas will have to play maybe its best game of the season to beat them. The Razorback fans caught a break when the game is going to be played at 6:09 p.m. CT on Thursday. Being a Lakers fan and used to nearly 10 p.m. tips most games it makes for a night short of sleep. Gonzaga struggled with Memphis on Saturday night, but used a big second half to get the win. The Zags have who many project to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in 7-0, 195-pound Chet Holmgren. He is a standout who can do it all the court. But, honestly, the Hogs may have already faced two big men who are better college players than Holmgren though not as good an NBA prospect as him. ESPN has Holmgren rated the No. 1 NBA prospect for 2022. They rate Auburn center Walker Kessler, 7-0, 245, the No. 19 prospect. Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, 6-9, 255, comes in at No. 42 on ESPN’s list of Top 100 which would project him to the second round. But both Kessler and Tshiebwe may be better college players than Holmgren. Gonzaga has several other players who are very talented. By comparison, Arkansas has one player in ESPN’s Top 100 draft prospects for 2022 and that is Jaylin Williams at No. 61. This year’s draft will only have 58 selections due to a couple of sanctions against teams. If any coach can prepare for Gonzaga it’s Eric Musselman. He has his team as prepared each game as any coach in the business at any level. It will be very, very important for Williams, JD Notae and others to avoid foul trouble. Arkansas will need to obviously shoot better than they did against New Mexico State. But some forecasting a Gonzaga blowout win are missing the boat on how well Musselman preps his teams for these games. As he said last week, he has planned for Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwayne Wade so no matter who the Hogs face in the tournament he has a plan. In fact, Auburn guard Jabari Smith is rated the No. 2 prospect for the 2022 NBA Draft and the Hogs downed the Tigers this season in their only meeting. Arkansas may not win, but one can bet Musselman will give them their best chance and have them prepared.

Spring Football

Arkansas will have 12 practices remaining when they return from spring break. The offense has a lot of returning starters from the 9-4 team though they are breaking in several new players at wide receiver, but the defense is where some unfamiliar faces will show up in the lineup. But don’t consider that a bad thing. Linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon are as good as anyone in the SEC and give Barry Odom a solid starting spot. I really like cornerback Dwight McGlothern from LSU and safety Latavious Brini from Georgia. Linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama is looking good as is Chris Paul Jr, Jordan Crook and Jackson Woodard to play alongside Pool. Jayden Johnson and Myles Slusher are two safety-nickel types I am impressed with next to Catalon and Brini. The fans will get to see the Hogs scrimmage on April 16 at 11 a.m. The excitement is already building for the Sept. 3 opener in Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Cincinnati who made the four-team playoff this past season. KJ Jefferson returns at quarterback and other than Alabama’s Bryce Young no one in the SEC has a better one. Jadon Haselwood will provide Arkansas fans with some big moments this fall.