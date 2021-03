For the first time since the 2014-2015 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball Team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday, the women found out they are a 4 seed, and will face Wright State in the first round in the Alamo Region .

Like the Men’s Tournament, the entire Women’s NCAA Tournament will take place in a concentrated city, San Antonio.

Tip-off date, time & location are currently TBD. We will put out that information when it becomes available.