By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Pinson Valley (Ala.) Class of 2023 three-star safety TJ Metcalf has narrowed his list of 28 offers down to four schools.

Metcalf, 6-1, 185, announced his Final 4 on Twitter Wednesday. He will announce his college decision between Arkansas, Penn State, Ole Miss and Jackson State on Friday, July 1.

He took an official visit to Arkansas on June 10-12 and this past weekend he was at Penn State. Metcalf credited Sam Pittman for a very good official visit to Arkansas.

“It was a great visit,” Metcalf said. “Great hospitality and I love Coach Pittman’s energy. Whenever people saw us, they knew who we were and they showed great love.”

Metcalf has been to Arkansas for Prospect Days, but the official visit was a more complete one that he enjoyed.

“The highlight was probably being around Coach Pittman when we were going out to eat,” Metcalf said. “Seeing that he’s just a real cool guy to be around. Got to hang out with the players, see what the college life is like, see if this is the place I want to come, and they did a great job showing that.”

His brother, Tevis, is a Class of 2024 recruit. The two want to go to same school.

“Me and my brother both have an offer here,” Metcalf said. “We want to play with each other in college and Arkansas is giving us the opportunity to do that. It just makes it a plus for them to get both of us.”