FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After taking the conference crown, Razorbacks skipper Dave Van Horn has a new honor, SEC Coach of the Year.

Van Horn takes the honor for the third time overall and the second time in just three years after previous CotY awards in 2004 and 2021.

The 21-year Head Hog led Arkansas to its seventh Western Division title this season. It is the team’s fourth SEC title and is the second time the Razorbacks won in the last three seasons.

In addition to Van Horn’s honor, four Arkansas players were named to All-SEC teams, highlighted by pitcher Hagen Smith being named first-team starting pitcher and picking up All-Defensive honors.

Along with Smith, Kendall Diggs was named to the conference’s second team as a DH. Pitcher Gage Wood was named to the Freshman All-SEC team and outfield Tavian Josenberger also found a spot on the All-Defensive list.

Arkansas next heads into SEC Tournament play Wednesday and will face the winner of Tennessee and Texas A&M’s opening round game.