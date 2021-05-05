Hazen QB Luke King Coming Off Impressive Sophomore Season After Impressive 2019 Showing at Arkansas Camp

BENTON — Hazen Class of 2023 quarterback Luke King made a strong impression on observers in 2019 at a football camp on the University of Arkansas campus.

King, 6-2, 215, went on to have a very good freshmen and sophomore seasons at Hazen. He played varsity as a freshman in 2019 throwing for 1,015 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 2020 season was cut short due to COVID with the team only playing seven games. He is heavily involved with 7-on-7 this summer and was among the top performers at the Arkansas Elite 100 event on Sunday.

“It helps making reads,” King said. “I’m learning to look off safeties and read defenses and stuff. Helping on timing with receivers.”

King is excited for what the Hazen coaches have in mind for the offense this fall.

“Last year we threw it about 70 percent of the time,” King said. “This year we’re really going to Air Raid and stuff.”

Another aspect of 7-on-7 is allowing the quarterback to learn to build a connection with the receivers he normally isn’t used to throwing to in high school.

“Man, it’s fun,” King said. “A lot of the trouble is working on timing, but we practice on weekends when we’re not playing. But these guys are athletes and it’s fun to play with them.”

Louisville has contacted King about attending a camp there this summer. With the NCAA allowing recruits to visit campuses and attend camps beginning June 1 that will be good for King and others.

“Harding asked me to come to their camp,” King said. “I plan on going to Arkansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and Arkansas Tech.”

As far as what King is looking for in a school, he talked about that as well.

“Mainly first of all their relationship with God,” King said. “If they’re a Godly school and coaches. Also passing I want to go to a school where I can throw. Also weight lifting. I love weight lifting so I can improve my strength and skill. Are they going to better me as an athlete?”

Even at his size, King runs a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash.