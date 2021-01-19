Hayden Henry Returns to Razorbacks for 2021 Season, Provides Outstanding Depth at Linebacker

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Hayden Henry has decided to take advantage of the NCAA allowing an extra senior season for athletes and thus will return to the Razorbacks for the 2021 season.

Henry tweeted out his intentions on Tuesday.

In 2020, Henry played in all 10 games and finished with 25 tackles, including 14 solo and three for loss. He also added one sack and a pass breakup. Prior to this past fall, Henry had played in 34 games with one start. He had 58 tackles, with 28 solo, 2.5 for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Henry is joined at Arkansas by tight end Hudson Henry. His father Mark and older brother Hunter Henry were also Razorbacks. Henry played his high school football at Pulaski Academy.

In addition to Henry, Arkansas also has offensive linemen Ty Clary and Myron Cunningham, tight end Blake Kern, running back T.J. Hammonds, linebacker Grant Morgan, defensive end Dorian Gerald, wide receivers De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris and linebacker Deon Edwards.