Harrison Linebacker Brooks Both Commits to Arkansas Following Weekend Official Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Harrison linebacker Brooks Both has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit.

Both, 6-0, 225, announced his decision to accept a preferred walk-on offer on Twitter Monday.

Both had made his decision several week’s ago, but wanted to wait until after his visit to announce the decision.

“It’s a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Both said. “Everyone in my entire family who has ever graduated from college has gone to the University of Arkansas.”

As a senior, Both had 115 tackles, including 51 solo, two for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a recovered one. On offense, he rushed seven times for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 38 yards.

He chose the Razorbacks over a PWO to SMU and then offers from Henderson State, Arkansas Tech, Northeastern State and Southwest Baptist.

