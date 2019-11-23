Harris Accepts Invite to East-West Shrine Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas senior linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris has accepted an invitation to play in the 95th East-West Shrine Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It will be the second time in three years Arkansas has had a linebacker invited to the game, as Brooks Ellis planned to play in 2017 before missing the game due to illness. Harris is the second Razorback this season to accept an invite to the bowl, as McTelvin “Sosa” Agim was announced as a part of this year’s game on Nov. 20.

Harris, from Harvey, Louisiana, leads the team in total tackles this season with 82, which ranks third in the SEC. He has 3.5 tackles for loss this season, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one fumble forced.

He is 18 tackles away from his third consecutive 100-tackle season, which would make him the fourth Razorback ever to tally 100 or more tackles in three-straight seasons. He has four double-digit tackle games this season and 19 over his collegiate career.

Harris is the 48th Razorback to accept an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl since Jim Benton & Dwight Sloan in 1938. The East-West Shrine Bowl has been played every year since 1925 and benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Harris and the Razorback return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23, against LSU at 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.