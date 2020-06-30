1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Man dies in Jacksonville fatal shooting, police say
Supreme Court lifts ban on state aid to religious schooling

Greenwood’s Jordan Hanna Competes at Monster Camp, Hoping for Huge Senior Season

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Otis Kirk.

MAUMELLE — Greenwood Class of 2021 linebacker-defensive end Jordan Hanna was one of the top athletes competing at the Monster Camp on Saturday.

Hanna, 6-1, 195, talked about how the camp went for him.

“It went pretty good,” Hanna said. “I was just focusing on doing whatever I was doing hard. The results hopefully show from that. I was running my butt off out there.”

Hanna didn’t get a good start in the 40-yard dash, but said he is going to work on that. Chris Young is the new head football coach at Greenwood replacing the legendary Rick Jones.

“Chris Young is a great man,” Hanna said. “He is a player’s coach. I think he’s organizing our stuff very well. Getting us in the right shape for where we need to be at. He’s a good head coach.”

Greenwood was 10-2 last season, but lost in the semifinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs to eventual champion Searcy. While that would be a great season for most schools, Hanna knows the Bulldogs expect a different result.

“State champs this year,” Hanna said. “It’s terrible (not to win state). That’s our goal to win state again and finish the season.”

As a junior, Hanna finished with 118 tackles, 27 solo, 16 for loss, nine sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one. He holds offers from Southern Miss, Northeastern State, Austin Peay and Central Missouri.

“At Greenwood I will play outside linebacker that’s going to get to rush a little bit,” Hanna said. “I’m gonna get to drop back and run a few things. I will be a little bit more versatile than I was last year.”

Hanna’s brother Morgan is a redshirt freshman defensive end at the University of Arkansas. Jordan attended a Junior Day there on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD