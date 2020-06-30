Greenwood’s Jordan Hanna Competes at Monster Camp, Hoping for Huge Senior Season

MAUMELLE — Greenwood Class of 2021 linebacker-defensive end Jordan Hanna was one of the top athletes competing at the Monster Camp on Saturday.

Hanna, 6-1, 195, talked about how the camp went for him.

“It went pretty good,” Hanna said. “I was just focusing on doing whatever I was doing hard. The results hopefully show from that. I was running my butt off out there.”

Hanna didn’t get a good start in the 40-yard dash, but said he is going to work on that. Chris Young is the new head football coach at Greenwood replacing the legendary Rick Jones.

“Chris Young is a great man,” Hanna said. “He is a player’s coach. I think he’s organizing our stuff very well. Getting us in the right shape for where we need to be at. He’s a good head coach.”

Greenwood was 10-2 last season, but lost in the semifinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs to eventual champion Searcy. While that would be a great season for most schools, Hanna knows the Bulldogs expect a different result.

“State champs this year,” Hanna said. “It’s terrible (not to win state). That’s our goal to win state again and finish the season.”

As a junior, Hanna finished with 118 tackles, 27 solo, 16 for loss, nine sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one. He holds offers from Southern Miss, Northeastern State, Austin Peay and Central Missouri.

“At Greenwood I will play outside linebacker that’s going to get to rush a little bit,” Hanna said. “I’m gonna get to drop back and run a few things. I will be a little bit more versatile than I was last year.”

Hanna’s brother Morgan is a redshirt freshman defensive end at the University of Arkansas. Jordan attended a Junior Day there on Feb. 1.