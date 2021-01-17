Greenwood Linebacker Jordan Hanna Commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2021 linebacker Jordan Hanna has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.

Hanna, 6-2, 215, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday morning.

He talked about the reasons for choosing the Hogs.

“Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be a Razorback,” Hanna said. “I’ve always idolized the Razorbacks. I thought it just be the best fit for me to get developed as a football player.”

In 2020, Hanna had 139 tackles, 11 for loss and 13 sacks for the Class 6A state champions. In two seasons, Hanna had 259 tackles, 32 for loss and 22 sacks. Hanna and the Bulldogs won the Class 6A state title both years.

At Arkansas, Hanna will join his brother, Morgan Hanna, who is a defensive end. Also, Grant Morgan went from a walk-on linebacker from Greenwood to an All-America pick this past year.

“Yeah, and that’s kinda why I did it,” Hanna said. “I had preferred walk-on offers to other places, but I figured if I was gonna do it I would do it right in my homestate. Represent my state well, work my tail off and eventually it will pay off.”

At linebacker Hanna has a nose for the football.

“I think I have good speed off the edge,” Hanna said. “I’m physical. I’m a dog. I play with aggression. I play with a mentality that I want to take your soul. I like to drag people down. That’s probably one my strengths.”

He also considered Arkansas State, Colorado and Boston College in addition to scholarship offers from Pittsburg State, Central Missouri, Austin Peay, Northeastern State and Southern Miss.