Green Garners SEC Player Of The Week Honors

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas junior catcher Kayla Green has earned SEC Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career, the conference office announced Tuesday (Feb. 17). The award is the first weekly honor for the Razorbacks this year and is the sixth SEC Player of the Week won by an Arkansas player during head coach Courtney Deifel’s tenure. Green is only the second Razorback catcher to win the award as Jennifer Cirigliano was the program’s first in 1997.

Green compiled a 6-for-9 (.667 ba.) week and paced the SEC’s leading offense (.376 team ba.) to a perfect 3-0 weekend at the FGCU Invitational. She went 3-for-4 at the plate with three singles against Furman in an 8-1 victory to open the weekend, and later that day collected a season-best three RBIs against UIC. To cap off the weekend, she went 2-for-4 against FGCU and plated a run in the second inning on a single and drove home another run with a two out double in the third. The junior posted a .750 on base percentage.

Defensively she anchored the Arkansas pitching staff to 33 strikeouts and just six walks. The California product also caught two runners attempting to steal a base.

