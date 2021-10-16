“Greater” actor attends first Razorback game

Chris Severio, who plays Brandon Burlsworth in the movie “Greater”, finally got to attend his first Arkansas Razorback game Saturday against Auburn.

Being from Louisiana, all of his family are die-hard LSU fans, but he says they understand how important this place is for him and how much playing Burlsworth in the movie has affected his life. Learning of Burlsworth’s struggles through adversity to accomplish his dreams of playing for the Hogs, Severio has been through similar situations, and applied Brandon’s positive attitude when things get tough.

