SPRINGDALE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 three-sport standout Grayson Wilson is committed to play quarterback at Arkansas, but right now he’s trying to help his school win a state baseball championship.

Wilson, 6-3, 185, and his teammates defeated Prescott 11-1 on Saturday evening at Shiloh Christian. On Friday, Wilson took the mound and helped CAC down Melbourne with future Razorback pitcher Grant Wren 5-1 in Round 1. CAC will face Rivercrest on Monday in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament. The winner will advance to face Harding Academy, a 10-5 winner over Bismarck in the other semifinals, for the state championship.

The tournament has dealt with weather cancellations, changes of location for games and other factors related to rain. Thus, the reason Harding Academy has already played its semifinal game. For instance, on Saturday while the University of Arkansas was in a lightning delay at Baum-Walker Stadium just a few miles away at Shiloh Christian the game was going on with CAC and Prescott only dealing with a brief, very light sprinkle. CAC’s game Friday was at Rogers. Lincoln is the actual designated host for this tournament.

Wilson committed to Arkansas on April 15. As a sophomore, Wilson completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed 84 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. Following the win over Prescott, Wilson talked about playing multiple sports, he is also a standout on the hardcourt. For instance, he hasn’t got to practice spring football with his team yet due to his commitment to baseball.

“I’ve been throwing a little football on my own,” Wilson said. “If I just do whatever sport I’m in at the moment it really comes naturally the next moment, the next sport. It’s really fun to do both.”

Wilson doesn’t just play multiple sports, he excels at each though he credits his teammates for his success. On Friday, he struck out 10 Melbourne hitters and his double keyed a rally to help down the Bearkats. On Saturday, he played center field and showed his speed that Dan Enos loves scoring from first base without a play at the plate on a teammate’s double. Wilson is hoping the Mustangs can capture the state title in baseball.

“It would be awesome,” Wilson said. “I love our team. I love our culture and coaches. It would be great for our guys and our seniors. We have three of them and I love them. It would be great.”

CAC has a solid lineup and seems to be hot at the right time. His strengths at football are obvious thus the early offer from Arkansas as well as others. But he talked about what he feels are his strengths on the baseball diamond.

“I’m a pitcher,” Wilson said. “I don’t throw hard enough to really be committed anywhere for baseball, but I think I have several pitches I can throw to keep guys off balance.”

Wilson was complimentary of Wren who they faced Friday.

“He was throwing pretty well, but we got to him about the fifth inning,” Wilson said. “We started hitting off of him. They brought in another kid who we really lit up. It was a really good team win.”

Rivercrest will be another tough opponent on Monday. They defeated Mayflower 8-7 on Friday and then downed a good Charleston team 5-0 on Saturday also at Shiloh. Wilson talked about the keys to defeating Rivercrest.

“Definitely keep hitting the ball well,” Wilson said. “We have a really good defense. Our pitching is great. Really just maintaining hits and getting good at bats.”

Wilson is keeping an eye on what his future football team is doing in the recruiting world. Arkansas added Louisville tight end Francis Sherman, 6-3, 234, on Friday, Lousiana Tech defensive tackle Keivie Rose, 6-3, 303, prior to Wilson’s game on Saturday and then Western Kentucky safety A.J. Brathwaite, 6-0, 195, during his game against Prescott.

“I think they are building something really special up there,” Wilson said. “Bringing in people from different places with experience. I think that’s really great. That’s a good part to have in coming years.”

While baseball is on Wilson’s mind right now, and rightfully so, he did talk about what this fall could look like for him and the Mustangs on the gridiron.

“I think we should be really improved,” Wilson said. “We have some good coaches. We have a new defensive coordinator coming in and a new head coach. I think we’re going to try to build something. We have more experienced players coming back. I think we will have a good team.”

Click here for his highlights for multiple sports.

Click here for his football highlights.