Grayson Gunter to Make Special Homecoming

Today is the start of SEC play for Arkansas. But for tight end, Grayson Gunter, this game against Ole Miss is more than that. It’s a homecoming.

Born in Madison, Mississippi, Gunter grew up an Ole Miss fan.

He says, “It’s my mom and dads alma mater. I’ve been going to games for as long as I can remember. We had season tickets since my dad stopped playing there. So yeah been going to a lot of games there.”

Gunter’s dad, Bubba, is a former Ole Miss outside linebacker who played with the Rebels during the 80’s. Gunter had the opportunity to follow in his fathers footsteps after getting a late offer from former Rebels head coach, Hugh Freeze. However, Gunter says he, “was solid with the staff here at Arkansas.”

The junior says this is just like any other game. But, stepping on the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after sitting in the stands as a kid, is special.

“I always dreamed of playing in the SEC. So you know to walk into the stadium where I used to always dream about that, I think it’ll be very cool.”