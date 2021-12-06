Grant Morgan wins the Burlsworth Trophy!

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan has been named the 2021 recipient of the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on. He’s the first Razorback to win the award.

It’s finally fitting that an Arkansas player has earned the trophy, named after Hog legend Brandon Burlsworth, who walked-on to the Razorback football team in 1994 without a single Division I offer. Through his incredible work ethic, Burlsworth transformed into a team captain at Arkansas, an All-American player and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Morgan has followed much in the same path. A three-year letter winner out of Greenwood High School in Arkansas, Morgan chose the Razorbacks over schools like Air Force and Tulsa. He walked-on to the Hogs in 2016, redshirting his freshman year.

But that title of a walk-on didn’t last too long for Morgan because the very next year, he appeared in all 12 games for the Razorbacks. In fact, he’s played in every game for Arkansas, except for one in 2020, since his redshirt season. He’s the heart and soul of the Arkansas Razorbacks and has is a two-time captain on the team.

Morgan has done it all in his career for the Hogs, he’s been named an All-American, he’s been named to multiple award watchlists, like the Chuck Bednarik Award. This is the second nomination for Morgan for the Burlsworth Trophy. He was also a finalist in 2020.