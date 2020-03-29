Gosnell’s Offensive Guard Tederian Blair, Nephew of Former Razorback, Among State’s Best in Loaded Crop in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Gosnell offensive guard Tederian Blair is expected to be one of two Power 5 recruits on his team in the Class of 2022.

Blair, 6-4, 305, joins running back Travelle Anderson as top recruits in Arkansas for that class. Anderson was offered by Kansas last week and has the Hogs and Memphis high on his list. Blair is also high on the Hogs since his uncle, former Little Rock Central running back Dedrick Poole, played for Arkansas.

“My uncle is a former Razorback so I watched the Hogs growing up,” Blair said. “That is a dream school of mine. He has been teaching me the ropes about schools and stuff like that. He has been telling me all the things I need to know.

“It has pretty much been schools like I want to go to an SEC school, but outside the SEC I really like schools such as Oklahoma, Ohio State and teams like that. But the biggest target for me has always been to stay instate. Go to a big school like A-State or Arkansas.”

What would an offer from the Razorbacks mean to you?

“If I had an offer from the Razorbacks that would be a great thing for me,” Blair said. “I want to play for my state at the end of the day. That would mean a lot.”

If there are summer camps then Blair plans to make one at Arkansas.

“I’ve been planning the camps out over this period of time we’ve been out,” Blair said. “I’ve made sure I make an Arkansas camp.”

Blair, like everyone else right now, is dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions best he can while preparing for football.

“Since the virus has been going on I’ve been jogging and running the track to make sure I keep my stamina for next season,” Blair said. “To keep building on what I already started building from the previous season. I’ve been working on a lot of footwork and agility because as a big man I want to make sure I have good footwork by next season. Then I’ve been working on my strength doing simple things like push ups, but I also have a bench set. So I’ve been doing a couple of reps of bench set, bar bell pull ups, just simple stuff to keep in shape.”

Blair helped open holes on the offensive line for two 1,000-yard rushers in the backfield. He talked about what he feels are his strengths and weaknesses at this time.

“I feel like my tenth-grade year I think I done well with washing down,” Blair said. “I feel that was one of my bigger strengths. Kick stepping and things like that. There’s things I can work on in that area, but I feel like those are some of the strengths I had.

“I know I need to work on my hips. I need to stay lower when I get on blocks. Because I know if I do that I will be able to finish a whole lot more blocks better than what I did this previous season. That will be a lot of pancakes I can add to the list.”

Blair lives in Blytheville so the tornado in Jonesboro on Saturday didn’t put him and his family in danger, but he did have friends involved in it.

“That is like 45 minutes to hour away from us,” Blair said. “I checked on my teammates to make sure they were OK though.”

Blair and Anderson will be back to try to help Gosnell back to the Class 4A state playoffs. They were 6-6 in 2019 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they they fell to Crossett 31-6. They defeated Mena 40-29 in the first round.