Goins Named All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback forward Parker Goins was named first team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday afternoon. Goins was honored for the second straight year after becoming the third Razorback All-American last year, making the third team.

Goins, the reigning SEC Midfielder of the year, is a first-time semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Award, honoring the best Division I soccer player. She led the Razorbacks in assists with 14, and has tallied up 38 in her career, a school record. Her 11 goals this year helped Arkansas win 14 straight matches, a program record. She also led the team in shots (80) and shots on goal (37). Her 80 shots were second-best in the SEC. She started all 24 matches, logging a career-best 1,657 minutes.

Among the 47 players honored nationally, Goins is one of 14 to earn the recognition for the second time in their career.

Goins was announced as one of 15 MAC Hermann Award semifinalists earlier this week.

Arkansas wrapped up its season last Friday following the program’s first Elite 8 appearance.