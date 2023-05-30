FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Christina Barnes is now a face everyone in the Hog Pen at Baum-Walker Stadium recognizes as she is knitting her way through the season, one creation at a time.

Barnes came to Arkansas to get her PhD in psychology and decided since she lived in a big college town, it was time to learn college sports.

“Around the time my interest for baseball ramped up, so did my interest in knitting. So I figured if I’m going to get up early and go sit outside and wait in line for a couple of hours to sit outside and watch a game for a couple of hours, I might as well do something productive,” Barnes said.

Productive is an understatement as Barnes has made multiple things over the last few months and her big project for the season, her Hogs banner.

“Everybody in the Hog Pen has flags and they bring them out and they wave them when we score. I wanted to see if I could knit my own. Creating a flag has proven to be difficult, so I figured I would just try to make a banner sign that I can hold up,” Barnes said.

“The Girl Who Knits” will be in the Hog Pen during the postseason and regardless of where her career takes her she will always be supporting Arkansas.

“I will forever call the Hogs no matter where I go next,” Barnes said.

Arkansas plays Santa Clara on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Fayetteville Regional. TCU and Arizona will play the late game, starting at 8 p.m.