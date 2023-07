Back on June 29th, Courtney Deifel and the Arkansas Softball program announced the hiring of assistant coach DJ Gasso.

Gasso comes from Utah, where he’s coached since 2020, and help lead the Utes to their first Women’s College World Series since 1994.

Gasso took the time on Monday to talk with our Alyssa Orange about joining the Arkansas coaching staff and coming from a softball coaching family.