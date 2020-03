JACKSONVILLE, Ark — Davonte Davis is one of four in the Razorbacks’ 2020 recruiting class, and the only one to have signed so far. Davis is a 4-star point guard out of Jacksonville High School and is rated as the third-best player in Arkansas.

Nick Walters met up with Davis to talk about his future as a Hog, his lifelong dream of donning Razorback red becoming reality, his team’s state finals game being postponed due to coronavirus, and more.