Get To Know Razorbacks Commit Cayden Wallace Ahead of MLB Draft

GREENBRIER, Ark. — The highest-rated high school baseball player in Arkansas is expected to hear his name called in this year’s MLB Draft.

Greenbrier third baseman Cayden Wallace is the 80th-rated prospect in July’s draft according to MLB.com. Rather than worrying about the decision to either go pro or stay in school, the Razorbacks commit is just focused on “getting back on the field” and “playing to the best of [his] ability.”

FOX16’s Nick Walters catches up with Wallace to learn where his head is at before the draft, as well as what he brings to the table as a third baseman, hitter, and teammate.