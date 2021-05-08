Georgia Evens Series, Defeats No. 1 Arkansas 7-3 on Saturday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Georgia used a strong offense and good pitching to defeat No. 1 Arkansas 7-3 Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Bulldogs took a 5-3 lead into the top of the ninth and then added two more runs to help put some distance between them and the Hogs.

Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the the top of the first when second baseman Josh McAllister took a Peyton Pallette pitch out of the park in left field. It was the first run of the series for the Bulldogs after being shutout 3-0 on Friday night.

The Hogs threatened in the bottom of the first when Zack Gregory led off with a single. He then stole second and went to third on a groundout by Matt Goodheart. However, Gregory tried to score from third on a flyout to short center field by Cayden Wallace and was tagged out at home. The call was reviewed but upheld to end the inning.

The Hogs managed to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Brady Slavens walked to start the inning. Christian Franklin then hit a double to right center field moving Slavens to third. Robert Moore then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field and Slavens scored. Franklin went to third on the play with one out. But he was stranded the as the next two hitters made outs.

Arkansas took the lead in the bottom of three when Jalen Battles started off the inning with a single. Gregory walked and then Goodheart hit a double to left center to plate Battles still with no outs. With one out, Slavens grounded out to second, but Gregory was able to score on the play for a 3-1 lead after three innings.

Georgia tied the game at 3 in the top of the fifth. Following a delay because the home plate umpire was hit in the head with a foul ball, Pallette was knocked out of the game. He went 4.2 innings, allowed seven hits, three runs (all earned), one walk, struck out eight, faced 21 hitters, threw 92 pitches with 58 for strikes.

Ryan Costeiu came in to replace Pallette and got the Hogs out of the inning. He went 1.2 innings. Didn’t allow a hit, but one run (earned), a walk, three strikeouts, faced six hitters, threw 24 pitches and 15 strikes. Zack Morris replaced him and immediately gave up a two-run home run to Ben Anderson as Georgia took a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

The Razorbacks loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh without the benefit of a hit. With two outs, Goodheart walked. Wallace was then hit by a pitch from Ben Harris. Slavens then walked to load the bases. After falling behind Franklin 2-0, Harris fought back to strike him out.

Morris worked 0.2 inning. He allowed one hit, a run (earned), struck out two, faced three hitters, threw 13 pitches and nine strikes. Zebulon Vermillion replaced him to start the top of the eighth. Vermillion worked one inning before being replaced by Heston Tole with the bases loaded and no outs in top of the ninth. Tole pitched well. Evan Taylor came in to get the final out of the ninth.

Jaden Woods (3-0) gets the win and Harris records his third save of season. Costeiu (6-2) takes the loss.

Arkansas (35-9, 16-7) and Georgia (28-17, 11-12) will meet on Sunday with the rubber game at 2 p.m. to decided and close out the series.