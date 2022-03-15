

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sophomore Hannah Gammill and senior Mary Haff have been named SEC Player and Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. It’s the first weekly honor for Gammill and fourth for Haff.

Gammill manufactured an explosive weekend to help the Razorbacks to a 3-0 record, going 6-for-6 with eight runs, seven RBIs, three home runs and one double while playing errorless defense at third. The Beebe, Ark., product slashed a 2.667 slugging percentage to go along with a 1.000 on-base percentage over the weekend. Through 21 games, Gammill ranks first in the nation in slugging percentage (1.180), second in on-base percentage (0.648), fourth in hit by pitch per game (0.48) sixth in home runs (10), seventh in batting average (.500), eighth in home runs per game (0.48), ninth in RBIs per game (1.33) and 14th in RBIs (28) and runs per game (1.24). The sophomore jacked a career-high two bombs in the Hogs’ 6-0 win over Maryland. In Arkansas’ three games in Virginia, Gammill was hit by pitches four times and also drew two walks.

Haff (6-2) tossed the program’s first solo, seven-inning perfect game against Maryland Friday to secure her 83rd career win as a Razorback. The reigning SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year struck out a season-high 14 batters against Terrapins, which ties her for first in program history in double digit strikeout performances (14). Haff picked up her first win of the weekend after downing Liberty Thursday, surrendering one run on one hit while fanning four in two innings of work. In wins over Maryland and Liberty, Haff struck out 18 batters and walked zero. The Winter Haven, Fla., native has now retired 27-straight heading into SEC play.

No. 10 Arkansas travels to Knoxville, Tenn., March 18-20 to open SEC play against the Volunteers. All three games will be available on SEC Network+.