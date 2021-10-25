Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week nine matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick at 3 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 17-13-1, and defeated No. 16 Mississippi State in Starkville last year, 21-14.

For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here. For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter