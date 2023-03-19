LAS VEGAS, NV. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas-UConn Sweet Sixteen matchup will take place on Thursday, March 23 at 6:15 C.T. and aired on CBS.

The game will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

UCONN beat Saint Mary’s 70-55 on Sunday night to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.

The last time the Huskies were in the Sweet Sixteen was in 2014 and they went on to win the national championship that year.

Arkansas punched their ticket to this game by taking down No. 1 seeded Kansas 72-71 on Saturday night.