Game preview: Storylines abound as Arkansas (8-0) opens SEC play at Auburn

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Plenty of storylines to keep an eye on when Arkansas hits the road Wednesday to play Auburn: SEC opener for both teams, Hogs’ first game away from home and first high-major opponent in 2020-21, 10 Arkansans spread across the two rosters who are available to play (including a Little Rock Parkview High School reunion), and two Jaylin Williams (one on each team) are just a few.

But maybe the mega-headliner is that if Arkansas (8-0) goes into Auburn (6-2) and wins, the Razorbacks would match the program’s best start through nine games since the 1993-94 national championship Hogs won their first nine contests as part of a 10-0 start to the season before suffering a loss. Counting a win in the first round of the SEC tournament in March that proved to be the final game of the ’19-20 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas has won nine consecutive games. That game 9-plus months ago marks the last time the Hogs played a game away from the friendly confines of Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Hogs and Tigers are expected to tip around 6 CT tonight in a game being televised nationally by ESPN2.

Going into Auburn, Ala., and coming away with a win is something no current Hog has experienced. In fact, junior combo guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro is the only player on Arkansas’ roster to log meaningful minutes in a game at Auburn (or against any SEC team, for that matter) as a Razorback, finishing with 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 23 minutes as a freshman in a 79-56 road loss during the ’18-19 season. Junior forward Ethan Henderson of Little Rock played in that game, too, checking in and resistering a blocked shot in 1 minute of playing time. Last season, Sills (14 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 1 rebound in 41 minutes) and Henderson (1 rebound in 4 minutes) took part in a fiercely contested battle that resulted in a 79-76 come-from-behind overtime win for Auburn in Fayetteville.

The Hogs lead the all-time series against the Tigers (34-20), but Auburn has won 4 of the last 6 meetings between the two schools. Arkansas is 3-0 when opening its league schedule versus Auburn, including a 2-0 mark at Auburn in league opneners.

“I feel like we’re ready,” Sills said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “We have to be calm collectively and bring our own energy because it’s our first real road game. Our first test to be honest. We all stay together, we’ll be just fine. It ain’t going to be easy. Every game (in the SEC) is going to be a battle or a 1-point game. We’ve all got to come out and play our A-game. We can’t mess around. But if we all stay together and buy in with each other, bond, bring energy and stay together, we’ll be just fine.”

Speaking of Sills and Henderson, they represent 2 of the 7 Arkansans on the Hogs’ roster — includes sophomore Connor Vanover of Little Rock and freshmen Moses Moody (Little Rock), KK Robinson (Bryant), Jaylin Williams (Fort Smith), and Davonte “Devo” Davis (Jacksonville) — who are availble to play, while Auburn counters with 3 Arkansans of its own in star sophomore wing Allen Flanigan of Little Rock, junior forward Javon Franklin of Little Rock, and freshman forward Chris Moore of West Memphis.

The Hogs’ Henderson and Moody and the Tigers’ Flanigan and Franklin were teammates at famed Parkview during the ’16-17 high school season, a team that also featured current Arkansas student-coach Khalil Garland.

Finally, the potential frontline head-to-head matchup of Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams (6-10, 245, forward / center) and Auburn’s Jaylin Williams (6-8, 230, sophomore forward) is one more cutsie talking point for fans.

But all coincidences, ironies, and fun facts aside, both teams are looking for their first statement win of the season.

Head coach Eric Musselman — he’s 20-1 in non-conference games at Arkansas, but only 8-11 coaching the Hogs in SEC games — returned to the team Tuesday after being out since Dec. 22 due to Covid-19 protocols that rendered him a television spectator in quarantine at his residence during Arkansas’ 85-72 win over Abilene Christian in the Razorbacks most-recent outing.

“I have not been around them,” Musselman playfully said Tuesday during his portion of the Zoom press conference when asked whether or not his Hogs were ready for their SEC opener. “All of you (media members) probably got the same feel I do. You guys have seen them as much as I have over the last week, so I don’t know. I’ll find out today (Tuesday at practice). At least I get to see them today. Maybe I’ll have a better feel than you guys after shoot around today because, I mean, the truth of it is, you guys probably saw them live earlier than I have. Anybody that saw our last game live has a better feel than I do.”

Like most onlookers, Musselman is curious to find out how his team will respond against the first opponent this season that can equitably match his squad in terms of talent, size, length, athleticism, and depth.

Scouting the Auburn Tigers

Next to Arkansas’ 80 makes on three-pointers that leads the SEC, Auburn is second in the league with 77 made triples (out of 237 attempts for 32.5%). Auburn has been one of the best offensive teams under Bruce Pearl’s watch, but the Tigers have been rather pedestrian relative to the rest of the league.

Auburn started the season 1-2 with an overtime win against Saint Joseph’s followed by back-to-back losses by 23 points against No. 1 Gonzaga and by 8 points against Central Florida — and three games were played in November and all were played away from home. But in December, Auburn has won all five of its games, including a 74-71 neutral-site win over Memphis and four more home games against low- and mid-major teams.

Versatile and sturdy 6-6 guards in freshman Justin Powell (13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 49.3% field goals including 19-of-37 from 3 for 51.4%, 75.9% free throws) and the aforementioned Flanigan (13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 51.4% field goals including 16-of-41 from 3 for 39%, 71% free throws) set the table at both ends of the floor for the Tigers. And Auburn’s version of Jaylin Williams is the top producer among the team’s bigs with 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals. Seven more Tigers average between 11.3 and 21.9 minutes per game with guards Jamal Johnson and Devan Cambridge as well as forward JT Thor consistently making the biggest contributions from that group.

The aforementioned Moore (6-6 forward) is contributing 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game while shooting 60% from the field, while the aforementioned Franklin has played in 5 games, averaging 5.4 minutes per outing.

Auburn, which has self-imposed a postseason ban as a preemptive strike to an NCAA investigation, can be tricky defensively. Specifically, Pearl likes to employ various full-court presses and traps to force turnovers and dictate tempo. That should provide a challenge for an Arkansas team that has no true point guard. While the Hogs lead the SEC in rebounding, Auburn is no slouch and comes in averaging 40.1 boards per game for 5th in the league.

Finally, real tests for the Hogs

By bullying eight low- and mid-major opponents — three of which remain winless through 19 games against NCAA Division 1 foes, while only two others have winning records — Arkansas is at or near the top of the SEC and the nation in numerous offensive and defensive categories. That kind of dominance, however, will not strike fear into league teams that have already faced real challenges.

As league play begins, the shine of non-conference accomplishments will fade quickly as Arkansas must prove, among other things, that it can: a) truly be one of (if not the best) rebounding teams in the league; b) either dictate tempo or adjust to different paces of play; c) defend inside and out consistently; and d) play through adversity that comes with road games and grinding close games.

Arkansas has established a top 6 rotation of Sills, Moody, Vanover, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, and JD Notae . Moody (team-leading 16.9 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds) is one of the most efficient shooter-scorers in the league. Smith and Tate have been consistently good at both ends of the floor. Vanover has been a plus-defender in the paint. Sills has been a productive team leader, and Notae has been an offensive weapon. All but Vanover are averaging double-digures scoring per game, though Vanover leads the team in rebounds (7.6 per game) and blocked shots (2.5).

After Auburn, the Razorbacks will host No. 12 and unbeaten Missouri on Saturday at BWA in Fayetteville. It’s likely the next four days will reveal more about this ’20-21 version of the Hoop Hogs than November and most of December did.