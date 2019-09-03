Future Non-Conference Schedules Provide Quality Opponents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — How good or bad a team is in 2019 doesn’t necessarily equate to what they will be like in the future, but it appears Arkansas’ non-conference schedule in football has added some quality opponents.
The AP Top 25 Poll was released today and several ranked teams are on future football schedules at Arkansas. That’s in addition to the six ranked SEC teams and another one getting some votes.
The list of future teams on Arkansas’ non-conference schedule ranked this week are Notre Dame (8), Texas (9) and Utah (13). In addition, those receiving votes are Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Memphis. If the poll was expanded to all receiving votes Cincinnati would have been No. 29, Oklahoma State 32 and Memphis 33.
Here’s the updated list of future Arkansas non-conference schedules.
2020
Sept. 12 — at Notre Dame
Oct. 3 — Charleston
Nov. 21 — Louisiana-Monroe
2021
Sept. 4 — Rice
Sept. 11 — Texas
Sept. 18 — Georgia Southern
Oct. 23 — UAPB
2022
Sept. 3 — Cincinnati
Sept. 17 — Missouri State
Oct. 15 — at BYU
Nov. 5 — Liberty
2023
Sept. 2 — Western Carolina
Sept. 23 — BYU
Nov. 18 — Florida International University
2024
Aug. 31 — UAPB
Sept. 7 — at Oklahoma State
Sept. 14 — Kent State
2025
Sept. 20 — at Memphis
Oct. 4 — Notre Dame
2026
Sept. 12 — at Utah
Sept. 19 — Memphis
Nov. 21 — Tulsa
2027
Sept. 4 — at Tulsa
Sept. 11 — Oklahoma State
2028
Sept. 9 — Memphis
Sept. 16 — Utah
2029
Sept. 1 — Tulsa
2032
Sept. 18 — at Oklahoma State
2033
Sept. 10 — Oklahoma State