Fundraiser Set For Richard “Donut” Richardson

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fundraiser has been set up for former Little Rock Central and University of Arkansas defensive lineman Richard “Donut” Richardson who passed away Thursday in Little Rock from COVID-19.

Richardson, 60, started and lettered four years, 1979-82, at Arkansas making All-Southwest Conference as a senior. He helped lead the Tigers to a state championship in 1978 as a senior before heading to play for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his death on Friday. Richardson became the first state employee to pass away from the virus. Hutchinson said that Richardson had been working as a substance abuse counselor for the state Department of Community Corrections.

The fundraiser has been organized by the Richardson family and Zora Richardson-Thomas. The fundraiser has a goal of $25,000. The family explained in a message on the website how the money from the fundraiser will be used.

“Sadly, the Coronavirus has taken the life of our beloved brother, father, uncle, cousin and friend, Richard Richardson. This fund is organized for those who have expressed a desire to contribute to his memory. All donations will be used for his son Jacobi Richardson and a scholarship to one Central High School football player who wishes to attend the University of Arkansas.

“We are very thankful for all the well wishes to the family and all the love and prayers we have received. On behalf of Richard’s memory we thank you. This page is managed by his youngest niece Zoie and his sisters Zora and Sharon.”

Richardson tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to Baptist Medical Center on Monday in respiratory distress. He died in the intensive care unit.

Click here for the GoFundMe Account to donate.