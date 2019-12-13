Freshman Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman defensive end Collin Clay has entered the transfer portal according to a source.

Clay played in 11 games this past fall finishing with 17 tackles including five solo. He had 0.5 tackle for loss.

Clay signed with Arkansas out of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City High School. He was a four-star recruit with some of the recruiting services including Rivals.com.

As a senior in high school, Clay had 62 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, three sacks, six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

He chose Arkansas over several other schools including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Michigan and others.

There’s still a chance that new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman can talk Clay and any others who may be considering it too out of transferring. He spoke on that subject Monday saying he told any player thinking of transferring don’t do it come talk to him.

“I told them that they didn’t choose me but I sure as hell chose them,” Pittman said. “That I wanted to be here and I think they felt it.”