FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown has entered the transfer portal.

Brown announced his decision late Wednesday night on Twitter. Brown didn’t play this season while redshirting, but did make news when he and Myles Slusher were arrested early Sunday morning following a home loss to Liberty.

Brown, who is from Milan (Tenn.), and Slusher were suspended for a game and had to do some extra conditioning. However, once the video of the incident came out the public opinion moved to the side of Brown and Slusher. It appeared maybe the original police report blew it out of proportion.

Slusher left the team prior to the Missouri game. The Hogs have now seen 10 defensive backs from 2022 enter the transfer portal including two captains. Jalen Catalon was an original captain, but was injured in the season opener and out for the season. Simeon Blair replaced him as a captain. Now Catalon is headed to Texas and Blair to Memphis.

Slusher is going to Colorado while Khari Johnson will be at Boston College and Keuan Parker to Tulsa. Zach Zimos will continue his career at Louisiana Tech.

Brown, Trent Gordon, Chase Lowery and Jacorrei Turner all are still uncommitted.