Freeman Hurdles To Career Best

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback freshman Daszay Freeman established a career best of 8.22 seconds in the prelims of the 60m hurdles on the first day of the Tyson Invitational, remaining No. 7 on the Arkansas all-time list.

In the final, Freeman placed fifth with an 8.24 among a loaded field. LSU’s tandem of Tonea Marshall (7.89) and Alia Armstrong (7.95) went 1-2 while North Carolina A&T’s duo of Paula Salmon (8.08) and Madeleine Akobundu (8.19) were 3-4.

Quinn Owen clocked 4:55.76 for third place in the mile as Greta Taylor (5:07.68) finished seventh. In the 400m, Tiana Wilson produced the top time among the Razorbacks with a 53.68 which placed her sixth overall as Morgan Burks-Magee (53.93) finished eighth and Paris Peoples (53.94) was 10th.

A mark of 19-11 ¾ (6.09) for G’Auna Edwards placed her ninth in a competitive long jump field. Taisha Price of Kansas State claimed the victory with a leap of 21-10 (6.65) over Georgia’s Jasmine Moore, who reached a mark of 21-2 ¾ (6.47) as runner-up.

The Tyson Invitational continues Saturday with the prime events taking place in a 1 to 4 p.m. time frame. Field events start at 11:30 a.m. with running events beginning at 1 p.m.