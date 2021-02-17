Franklin Named Preseason All-American By NCBWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Christian Franklin has picked up yet another preseason All-America honor.

The Razorback outfielder earned first-team recognition from the National College Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday, solidifying his status as one of the best college baseball players in the country. The NCBWA’s preseason first-team All-America honor is his fourth this spring.

The Overland Park, Kan., native was previously anointed a preseason first-team All-American by Perfect Game, D1Baseball and Baseball America. He has now garnered that praise from four out of the five major college baseball publications.

Franklin enters the 2021 campaign as one of the top prospects in the nation after slashing .381/.467/.619 with three home runs, 11 RBI and a team-best 21 runs scored in 16 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He started every game in center field after manning left field as a Razorback rookie in 2019 when he hit .274 with six home runs and 34 RBI to earn SEC All-Freshman honors.

One of Arkansas’ four team captains for the upcoming season, Franklin was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team last week. He also checked in at No. 2 in D1Baseball’s 2021 preseason power rankings for outfielders.

The Hogs’ 2021 slate begins this weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas. Inclement weather pushed the tournament’s start back one day as Arkansas will now take on Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 20, to open the season.