The Razorbacks COVID depleted defense fought for four quarters but Arkansas came up just short when a game-tying field goal attempt was partially blocked with 2:35 left on the scoreboard. The Hogs dropped to 3-5 with a 27-24 loss to LSU. The Hogs were missing multiple starters and back up players along the defensive front due to positive COVID testing and quarantines.

Feleipe Franks threw for 339 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Arkansas based much of its game plan on running the ball but struggled on the ground. Trelon Smith, starting in place of Rakeem Boyd, managed just 28 yards on 11 carries. Arkansas rushed for just 104 yards as a team. For the second straight game the Hogs were dominated in time of possession. LSU had 41:43 of clock time to just 18:17 for Arkansas.