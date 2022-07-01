BY OTIS KIRK

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease will announce his college decision Monday night at 7 p.m.

Tease, 5-11, 180, has taken official visits to Arkansas, Notre Dame and USC. He will choose from those three schools on Monday. Tease is from the same high school that has produced several standout Razorbacks including running back Felix Jones.

Tease took an official visit to Arkansas on June 24-26 and was impressed with what he saw.

This was the third time for Tease to be at Arkansas for a visit. He talked about what he learned new.

“I learned how I would fit in the offensive system,” Tease said. “We sat down and we had a meeting and we did a little slide show of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system. That’s pretty much what we learned new.”

Tease has 27 scholarship offers. As a junior he helped Booker T. Washington to an 8-3 record. He caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. In spot duty on defense, Tease had 25 tackles, four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

Arkansas currently has 17 commitments. If Tease were to choose Arkansas he would be the first wide receiver commitment.

