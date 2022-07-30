By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease returned to Fayetteville for the first time since making his commitment to the Hogs on July 4.

Tease, 5-11, 180, provided Razorback fans with some early fireworks on July 4 when he pledged to the Hogs over USC and Notre Dame. Alabama, Oklahoma and basically everyone else also offered Tease. But Kenny Guiton won the recruiting battle and Tease attended the Tailgate on the Hill that drew around 25 recruits to Fayetteville on Saturday.

“It was pretty much cool,” Tease said. “We just pretty much had fun. There was no meetings or anything today so we just had fun.”

Since you committed to Arkansas and got that decision behind you how do you feel?

“At peace,” Tease said. “I just like some normal kid. I’m at peace with it now. I can enjoy my senior year and enjoy the game.”

It wasn’t just Tease the Hogs got from the Tulsa area. Arkansas also landed four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star athlete Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. The Hasz twins are from Bixby. That is three of the top players in Oklahoma.

“It’s really a hell of a trade that a lot of people are not looking into,” Tease said. “As far as what we have building here it’s special. Nobody sees like what is going on here. It’s a big, big key that Coach (Sam) Pittman came to Oklahoma and got us all three.”

Now that you have had time to think about it and all the pressure off of you, what were the deciding factors in you choosing Arkansas?

“I saw fit and I saw comfortability,” Tease said. “And I saw didn’t have to sell me on money or anything just to get me to come. I had a good relationship with the coaching staff. Everything just felt safe and felt at home.”

Tease, like all the other recruits, is very comfortable with the staff at Arkansas.

“As far as sincere I can say no,” Tease said. “As far as people who are actually for your well-being, actually not as much. Especially in this recruiting world how everyone is no. When they actually sit you down and put you in front of film what they see you doing and how they want to use you that is beautiful.”

At Arkansas, Tease will get a chance to do many of things Treylon Burks did. Burks went on to be drafted in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Tease took notice.

“I mean it was like he really beat all the odds,” Tease said. “He wasn’t just your average, normal receiver and speedy. He was big, but he wasn’t as fast, probably didn’t have the biggest hands, the best hands or yards per catch, but he was just a dog. He stayed with the process. He and Coach Guiton and Coach (Kendal) Briles they all worked together. It all paid off. His success paid off you see where he’s at today. A recruit coming in seeing how he transitioned into first round I definitely want to follow and do the same thing. I definitely have faith they will do it.”

As a junior, Tease caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, Tease had 25 tackles, four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two recovered ones and a blocked punt. Tease talked about what he does well.

“Explosiveness,” Tease said. “I’m gonna make a play. I’m gonna go get the ball and I’m going to score.”

Tease saw plenty of Jadon Haselwood at Oklahoma since his brother went to school there. But Tease is pleased Haselwood also is at Arkansas now.

“For me at the time (Arkansas got him) it kind of all went over my head,” Tease said. “But it all went full circle because when I came on my visit he was my host. Like him coming here now, for me, it’s a good look. Especially when I get here he will probably be transitioning to the league, but he will probably come back some and I’ll have someone to look up to mentor to. Someone to talk to and gain knowledge and wisdom going into my freshman year. So it will be good.”

Arkansas fans can get a good look at Tease on Aug. 26 when they come to play Bentonville West.