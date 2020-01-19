Four-Star Running Back Talks Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County four-star running Daijun Edwards was impressed with Arkansas’ official visit.

Following the visit, Edwards, 5-10, 200, talked about how it went.

“It went good,” Edwards said. “A lot of stuff I didn’t expect. Yeah, I loved it.”

Edwards talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Just the fans and how passionate they are,” Edwards said.

Did the visit help Arkansas and in what way?

” Yes sir, In a lot of ways,” Edwards said.

Edwards left impressed with both Sam Pittman and Jimmy Smith, who will coach the running backs.

“Good, genuine people, real people,” Edwards said. “They’ll keep it real with you.”

Wide receiver Trey Knox hosted Edwards. The talented running back talked about if he could see himself at Arkansas.

“I could see myself in Fayetteville,” Edwards said.

As a senior, Edwards ran 165 times for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns. That followed a junior season that saw him carry 227 times for 1,480 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 83 yards in 2018.

Edwards will visit Georgia next weekend and then finish up at Florida State Jan 31-Feb. 2. He said he hasn’t set a decision date yet.

He talked about his strengths and weaknesses on the field.

“The best thing I do on the field is receiving the ball out of the backfield,” Edwards said. “What I need to work on is probably blocking.”