Four-Star Running Back Javion Hunt Commits to Arkansas, No. 7 for Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert Class of 2021 ESPN four-star running Javion Hunt has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Hunt, 6-0, 204, announced it on Twitter Saturday.

Hunt had narrowed his double-digit offers down to a Top 8 on April 12. He chose Arkansas over Memphis, Nebraska, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Iowa State and Minnesota.

He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1. As a junior, Hunt passed for two touchdowns, rushed 160 times for 1,114 yards and 25 touchdowns while also catching 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Razorbacks only signed one running back in the Class of 2020. So that’s position with Rakeem Boyd and T.J. Hammonds both seniors this season. He was first offered by the Hogs on May 22, 2019.

Following the visit on Feb. 1, Hunt indicated he liked the new coaching staff.

“The visit was pretty good,” Hunt said. “It was my first time being up here with the new staff. I was able to talk to coach Jimmy Smith a lot. He’s a really good guy. I got a one-on-one with coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the guys. I really think they’re going to change things around here. It seems like good place to be.”

He had visited Arkansas previously when the other staff was in place.

“Arkansas still has that home feel like last time,” Hunt said. “I think with the new staff where they’ve been and where they’ve come from I think they have the tools to change things around to get this program going.”

Hunt has elite 4.41 speed in the 40-yard dash. He talked about what he feels are his strengths at running back.

“I have elite vision,” Hunt said. “I’m able to make really good cuts and I have a good burst and good top-end speed.”

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 170, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Just now getting to post my highlights because me and my boys been busy collecting more hardware. #4peat #statechamps #drivefor5. https://t.co/j0dDVUthCB — ACE BOOGIE (@HuntJavion) December 17, 2019

Game 1 ✅ 4 more to go❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/IRO1jZatgs — ACE BOOGIE (@HuntJavion) November 10, 2019