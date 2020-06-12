Four-star Running Back AJ Green Chooses Arkansas Over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU and Many Others

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Union Class of 2021 four-star running back AJ Green has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Green, 5-11, 190, chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, LSU, Michigan, Texas Tech and Baylor. He had named those schools his Top 8 on March 27. Green had offers from all his favorites as well as from many other schools such as Nebraska, Tennessee, Louisville, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Tulsa and Texas.

COMMITED



Respect my decision!



Watch me turn my dreams to reality⚡️ #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/CNQIaaEQNu — ĀJ Green🃏 (@RoyalGreen25) June 12, 2020

He is a four-star recruit with ESPN who rates him the No. 186 recruit in the Top 300. ESPN has him the No. 3 recruit in Oklahoma and the nation’s No. 18 athlete. He was recruited to the Razorbacks by Jimmy Smith and Jon Cooper.

Green was originally offered by Arkansas on May 23, 2019, but then the new staff re-offered him on Feb. 14. He is the third recruit from Oklahoma to commit to the Hogs in the Class of 2021.

He is from the same high school as sophomore offensive guard Ricky Stromberg. He’s also a standout in track with personal bests of 10.38 in the 100-meter dash and 21.46 in the 200.

Arkansas will lose two senior running backs following the 2020 season. Rakeem Boyd and T.J. Hammonds are seniors while the Hogs only signed one running back, Dominique Johnson, in the Class of 2020.

Of Arkansas’ 11 commitments for 2021, five of them are a four-star with at least one recruiting service.

Arkansas’ Commitments (11)

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian (ESPN four-star)

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert (ESPN four-star)

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union (ESPN, 247Sports, 247Composite four-star)

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne (247Sports four-star)

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.) (247Sports four-star)

Jr Season short highlight film – https://t.co/itMKtpv1aU — ĀJ Green🃏 (@RoyalGreen25) November 16, 2019

Really the best feeling in the world🏁 pic.twitter.com/gBUmv5XCp8 — ĀJ Green🃏 (@RoyalGreen25) April 9, 2020