Four-Star RB Jaylin White Gains Offer From Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK -- Arkansas and Oklahoma will face off in a neutral-site, multiple-game basketball series that will be played at the BOK Center in Tulsa with the first of at least two matchups being played on Dec. 12, 2020, according to a University of Arkansas media release that came out on Wednesday.

“I have tremendous respect for (Oklahoma) head coach Lon Kruger and the Sooner basketball program,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was quoted in the release. “We are also appreciative of the city of Tulsa and the BOK Center. This is a great game for both programs and Tulsa is the perfect neutral-site location. Not only will it be exciting for the region, this is the type of game that will draw national exposure. We feel like this will be a great experience for both our student-athletes and fans, while the environment versus a premier program from one of the top power conferences will help us in SEC play and beyond.”