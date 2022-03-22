FAYETTEVILLE — Willis (Texas) Class of 2024 four-star quarterback DJ Lagway visited Arkansas on March 12 for a Prospect Day.

The talented dual-threat quarterback was offered by Kendal Briles the Razorbacks on Sept. 30, 2021. Following the visit to Arkansas Lagway talked about how it went.

“It went real good,” Lagway said. “It was amazing I had a great time down here. Amazing hospitality they’ve shown and I loved it.”

Lagway, 6-3, 215, also attended a football game at Arkansas last fall so this was his second visit to Fayetteville. Did the two visits help Arkansas’ chances?

“Oh, real high,” Lagway said. “Amazing here. I can’t wait to come back up here. I had a real good time. Definitely up there. Definitely real high up there. The family atmosphere they’re showing Coach (Sam) Pittman is a real good guy. I can’t wait to further my relationship with him as well.”

Lagway talked about the highlight of this visit as well.

“Going to see the baseball game and the facility,” Lagway said. “It’s one of the top facilities I’ve been around. It’s real nice. Really, really nice.”

For many going to watch the baseball game is just an extra benefit of taking a visit to a school. But for Lagway it was much more than that. Lagway is a standout on the baseball diamond for the Wildkats as well as on the gridiron. He has a fastball that reaches 93 miles per hour and can play outfield, third base and first base.

One day after attending the Prospect Day and baseball game, Lagway was offered a baseball scholarship as well by Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks. Nate Thompson offered him for the Hogs.

Lagway said he most definitely plans to visit Arkansas again in the future. As a sophomore for the Wildkats, Lagway completed 137 of 247 passes for 1,579 yards, 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also rushed 127 times for 715 yards and 16 touchdowns. He helped Willis to a 6-6 record and second round of the state playoffs where they fell to Tomball.

Lagway’s father, Derek, was a running back at Baylor from 1997-2001. Rivals,com rates Lagway a 6.0 which is a four-star. They rate him the No. 7 recruit nationally in 2024, No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 2-overall prospect in Texas.

In addition to Arkansas, Lagway holds offers from Baylor, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Houston, Kansas State, UConn, Buffalo, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Click here for highlights.