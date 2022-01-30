FAYETTEVILLE — Maize (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star quarterback Avery Johnson returned to Arkansas on Saturday and was once again impressed.

Following the visit, Johnson talked about why he was so impressed.

“I mean, since the first time I came down here, I’ve loved it,” Johnson said. “Just to know a little bit more about Arkansas each time I come down here, I mean, it’s a great place. I love the coaches, I love the atmosphere. And I mean, even the basketball atmosphere is just great to be around. I’ve got no problems with this place. I love everything about it.”

How many times have you been here?

“I came in the summer, I did camp,” Johnson said. “I threw, and then I came for the game against Texas. I had a game day visit. And then this is my third time being on campus and getting to see everything.”

What was your thoughts on Arkansas’ big win over Texas that night?

“Oh, it was, SEC football, and then, you know, Texas trying to make their run for the SEC,” Johnson said. “And Arkansas, I don’t know if they took it to heart, but it kind of felt like it. I mean, they played a wonderful game, and just the whole atmosphere from the start. What really got me is that from the start of the game to the end of the game, there was no change in atmosphere. It was loud from the from the kickoff to the end of the game. And I mean, they rushed the field afterwards. I mean, both the field goalposts were coming down, and then even the locker room after I mean, everybody was just excited. And it’s just a great, great place to be around.”

As far as the visit on Saturday what was the highlight?

“Really just getting to sit down with KB and just talk about football a little bit,” Johnson said. “I mean, some people kind of overlook that and just get to look at the facilities and take all the pictures and everything, but to just sit down with Coach Briles and talking over football and seeing how I’d fit in this program was it was a really good experience and really good for me to see.”

KB is Kendal Briles of course and who would coach Johnson if he opts for the Hogs. Did this visit and getting to hang with Briles help Arkansas’ chances with you?

“I definitely think it increases them,” Johnson said. “February goes dead for coaches, so I’m trying to shorten my list up a little bit and maybe see if I can start focusing on the schools I have a lot more interest, so that I can just focus on them and not focus on other schools. But I definitely think Arkansas is going to be in that in that mix.”

You are going to shorten your list, but how many offers you have now?



“Right now I have 19 offers and a few interest from other schools that haven’t pulled the trigger yet, but I don’t know how many schools I’m going to get it down to,” Johnson said. “I haven’t really thought about any of that yet. But just looking forward to picking up the few schools that I had the most interest.”

When will you make a decision?

“I mean, if you asked me six months ago, I’d already be planned to be committed by now,” Johnson said. “But the college football world has been flipped in so many different ways. Coaches going everywhere, players going everywhere. So definitely, I mean, I’m going to be committed by before next football season, but I wouldn’t be able to tell you really a timetable.”

Johnson helped lead Maize to an 11-3 record. He talked about what he feels are his strengths.

“Definitely. I mean, there’s always improvement,” Johnson said. “And I think my main goal last year was to win a state championship came up just short last in the state championship game. So really, I’m gonna be working all summer and just kind of use that game as fuel to get back where we were last year as a team and kind of use that as motivation and motivate the players around me and make sure we all have the same goal because really, my main goal is to get back there and hopefully see the team that beat us and be able to flip the script on them.”

