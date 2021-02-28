Four-Star Qaeshon Sapp Has Arkansas in His Top 8

FAYETTEVILLE — Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County Class of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp has narrowed his list down to eight schools with Arkansas making the cut.

Sapp, 6-5, 340, announced his Top 8 on Saturday night.

In addition to Arkansas, Sapp has Cincinnati, North Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, USC and Florida on his list. Sapp has over 25 scholarship offers from schools around the nation. Schools such as Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Auburn, LSU and others offered, but didn’t make the cut.

Sapp recently did a virtual visit with Arkansas. He was offered by the Razorbacks on June 25. He is being recruited by Brad Davis.

