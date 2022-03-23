FAYETTEVILLE — Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons has narrowed his 34 offers down to 12.

Simmons, 6-8, 296, was offered by Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy on March 11. His father played for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. Despite must making the recent offer the Hogs made the cut to 12 schools that Simmons will consider.

The Hogs are joined by Oklahoma State, Florida State, Florida, Michigan, Baylor, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, USC and UCF. Simmons announced the Final 12 on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“After much thought and consideration I am blessed to announce that these are the 12 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruiting process.”

