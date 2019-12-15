Four-Star Offensive Lineman Impressed with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Memphis (Tenn.) University School offensive lineman Marcus Henderson was among the five visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Following the visit, Henderson, 6-4, 310, talked about his impressions of the Razorbacks.

“Shamar (Nash) is obviously from Memphis,” Henderson said. “We had a good time. Ray (Curry Jr.) was here and Darin (Turner), so we just had to get some Memphis people out here and see how it was.”

Henderson talked about Arkansas’ new head coach Sam Pittman.

“He was a good coach,” Henderson said. “Obviously, he’s a player’s coach. Everybody wants to play for him. So I think he’s going to do some good things in Fayetteville and turn this program around.”

You pretty confident he can turn it around?

“I know so just because he’s a person people want to play for,” Henderson said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”

Brad Davis is Arkansas’ new offensive line coach. Davis came to Arkansas from Missouri where he recruited Henderson.

“You know he’s a crazy dude,” Henderson said. “Obviously was just at Mizzou with him. Same person different colors on. You can’t go wrong with him either obviously. He’s one of the best in the business.”

How big was it for Davis to come to Arkansas?

“It’s crazy,” Henderson said. “You know he played for coach Pittman. He was recruited by him at Oklahoma. It just shows loyalty between him and coach Pittman. He’s coming back and recruiting people on his staff that used to play for him.”

During his official visit to Arkansas, Henderson was hosted by Ryan Winkel who is also from Memphis.

“Thats my boy he played at Christian Brothers and I played against him,” Henderson said. “It was good to get out here and see him. Maybe we’ll be future teammates.”

Henderson talked about where Arkansas stands for him.

“I’m out here for an official visit so I’m serious about it,” Henderson said. “That’s all I can say.”

Pittman and his staff have some rebuilding to do. How do you feel about that?

“I feel like anywhere you go other than the LSU’s, Bama and Clemson you have to rebuild because those schools are just powerhouses every year,” Henderson said. “But if you come to somewhere else in the SEC West you might have to rebuild to beat those teams.”

Henderson will take an official visit to Alabama the Jan. 24 weekend.

Click here for his senior season highlights.



