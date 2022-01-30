FAYETTEVILLE — Ozark (Ala.) Carroll Class of 2023 four-star linebacker Karmelo Overton was among the key recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday.

Overton, 6-2, 210, talked about the visit and

“Overall, it’s what you expect from an SEC school,” Overton said. “They care about their students a lot. The graduating seniors were 100% this year, from what Coach was saying. Coach (Michael) Scherer, I love him. It’s an experience you can’t forget. I love the environment and everything. I’ve got to take another trip back.”

What is it about Scherer that makes you like him so much?

“Coach Scherer, he’s a good guy, can’t forget him,” Overton said. “He’s everything you’d expect in a linebackers coach. You’ve got to have a little psycho in you to be a linebacker.”

He was impressed with the country feel he got from Arkansas.

“The back home feel,” Overton said. “I’m originally from Alabama, so anywhere with a country feel, I’ve always got a place in my heart for it.”

Is hunting and fishing something that you like to do?

“I’ve never been hunting before but I like to fish,” Overton said. “I heard it’s a lot of fun stuff to do up here, like country stuff, so that’s my type of deal.”

Overton attended Arkansas’ win over West Virginia on the hardcourt Saturday. He felt the crowd at Bud Walton Arena was impressive.

“Woo Pig Sooie. It was fun, man,” Overton said. “The fans were fun, the basketball game was fun. I loved the environment. If the football environment is going to be the exact same as the basketball game was, yeah, they’ve got something in store.”

Overton is approaching 20 scholarship offers including one from the Hogs. He talked about what makes him a good player.

“I do thank my head coach for that, for bringing out the best in me,” Overton said. “Ever since they came to my school two seasons ago, it just made me want to do what I can and do more. It’s all the little things, like the weight room and how you practice. Everything that he taught me.”

While he enjoyed Saturday’s visit to Arkansas and has a lot of options for official visits, don’t expect this visit to Fayetteville to be his last.

“I should be back by this summer or for a game,” Overton said. “I’m probably going to take an official up here.”

